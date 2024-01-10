Kolkata, January 10: After Jadavpur University (JU), complaints of ragging have surfaced in Kolkata’s iconic Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, where two postgraduate trainees have complained of physical assault by their seniors. One of the two victims has even alleged that he had been subjected to immense physical and psychological harassment for the last four months, as a result of which, he had to consult a psychologist, sources in the know of things said.

A deputation in this regard has been submitted to the medical college authorities. The authorities have convened a meeting of the anti-ragging committee of the medical college to investigate the matter. Jadavpur University 'Ragging' Row: Two More Arrested in Swapnodeep Kundu 'Suicide' Case, Inquiry Committee Visits College Hostel (Watch Video).

The junior postgraduate trainees have been assured of all necessary action by the medical college authorities on this count, sources said. The development has created ripples in the academic circles of the state, especially in the backdrop of the ragging-related suicide of a fresher of Jadavpur University in August last year. Jadavpur University Ragging: ISRO Suggests Artificial Intelligence To Prevent Ragging Menace in JU.

Investigations in the matter revealed that there was gross negligence on part of the university authorities in following the guidelines of the University Grants Commission in checking the ragging menace within the university campus, especially as the students’ hostels. A number of present and former students of JU were arrested by Kolkata Police in this matter and they are currently in judicial custody.

