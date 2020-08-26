Kolkata, August 26: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old medical representative, who had lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdown, hanged himself to death at his home in Barasat on Monday night. According to a Times of India report, the victim was reportedly under extreme pressure from moneylenders. A suicide note was also recovered near his body where he blamed a money lender and his two associates as the reason behind his death.

The three accused were arrested after the victim’s family members lodged a complaint against the trio at the Barasat police station. The deceased used to work at a pharmaceutical company and he lost his job during the lockdown. Reportedly, he had taken a loan from a local moneylender to buy a scooter. He managed to pay a portion of the loan, but the remaining part was left as he lost his job. UP Man With Coronavirus Symptoms Commits Suicide in Quarantine Ward of Hospital in Shamli.

He pleaded for more time from the lender, however, he and his associates threatened him of dire consequences. The trio has been booked for abetment of suicide.

