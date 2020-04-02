UP Man With Coronavirus Symptoms Commits Suicide in Quarantine Ward of Hospital in Shamli

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, April 2: Amid the reports of death toll rising in the country due to coronavirus, a new report arrived that a COVID19 symptomatic man has committed suicide in quarantine ward of a hospital in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Though his report is awaited, district authorities have began the probe.

Informing about the latest development, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "A COVID-19 symptomatic man has committed suicide in quarantine ward of a hospital in Shamli district. His report is awaited. Further investigation is underway." Dharavi Reports Second Coronavirus Case, 52-Year-Old BMC Sanitation Worker Living in Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Here's the ANI tweet:

A #COVID19 symptomatic man has committed suicide in quarantine ward of a hospital in Shamli district. His report is awaited. Further investigation is underway: District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur pic.twitter.com/n6r3t4JwxZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry Informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,965 on Wednesday. The number of positive cases witnessed a spike with as many as 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The Health Ministry, in its latest update stated that 50 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat.