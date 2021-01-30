Kolkata, January 30: In a shocking incident, an elderly man died after a bomb with with he intended to kill his son, exploded near him. As per reports, 65-yera-old Sheikh Matlab resident of Kashipur Road in North Kolkata, tried to kill his son Sheikh Nazir with a crude bomb during an argument but the explosive fell near him and he died on the way to hospital. Drunk Doctor Drives Away With Police Vehicle After Cops Seize His Car in Chennai.

Nazir also reportedly sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata. He is said to be in critical condition. The incident took place at around 3:30 pm on Friday, as reported by India Today. As per reports, the deceased an avid drunkard, got into a quarrel with his son after Nazir found that his father was intoxicated again. Drunk Woman in Punjab’s Patiala Abuses Cops, Creates Ruckus on Street Late at Night; Video of Incident Goes Viral on Social Media.

The police have filed a case and an investigation is currently underway. Officials are investigating how Sheikh Matlab got hold of the bomb. They reportedly searched the entire slum area to see if there were any more bombs stored there. Police sources, however claimed that there were no more explosive found in the area.

