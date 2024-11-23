Kota, November 23: An 18-year-old student, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his hostel here, police said on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from his room and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to police, Vivek Kumar, a resident of Annupur in Madhya Pradesh, had been preparing for JEE at a coaching institute here since April. He lived in a hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jawahar Nagar area, the police said. Kota Suicide: Another NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Ends Life by Hanging in Rajasthan.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma told PTI that the boy allegedly jumped from the sixth floor around midnight. Vivek was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, Sharma said. The safety net installed on the balcony of the boy's room had holes and was found nicked, suggesting it might have been tampered with for the jump, the DSP said.

A forensic team was sent to the spot to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the reason of death, he added. However it is yet to be determined if the safety net was already damaged or was intentionally tampered with for the jump, the DSP further said. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Found Hanging From Fan in Room.

The body's postmortem will be conducted after the parent's arrive, he said, adding that a case will be registered based on their statements. This is the 16th suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January, while last year, the city reported 26 such cases.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.