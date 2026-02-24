Mumbai, February 24: A prominent doctor in Maharashtra's Thane district is in stable condition after allegedly attempting to take his own life at his residence in Dombivli East today, February 24. Local police reported that the individual consumed 45 sleeping pills and 10 beers following a reported dispute with his wife. The incident has drawn attention to the severe mental health challenges and personal pressures facing professionals in the medical community.

Emergency Discovery by Hospital Staff

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the doctor failed to report to the hospital he co-runs with his wife. After he stopped responding to numerous phone calls, concerned hospital staff travelled to his apartment in a high-profile housing society. Thane Shocker: Bank Employee Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Rabies Infection Days After Being Attacked by Stray Dog in Kalyan.

Upon entering the flat, staff members found the doctor unconscious and immediately rushed him to a nearby medical facility. Investigative officials confirmed that the doctor had recently moved into this separate apartment following ongoing domestic friction.

Police Investigation and Underlying Stresses

A preliminary probe by the police suggests that the suicide attempt was triggered by a complex mix of personal and professional stress. According to investigators, the doctor had been involved in an alleged extramarital affair with a nurse employed at his hospital. "He was under mental stress due to an alleged affair with a nurse at his hospital. Preliminary probe suggests the nurse was pressuring him for marriage, leading to frequent quarrels with his wife," a police official said. Mumbai Police Saves Life of Woman Attempting Suicide by Jumping Into Sea at Marine Drive (Watch Video).

Evidence at the Scene

At the apartment where the doctor was found, police recovered evidence suggesting the consumption of approximately 10 bottles of beer alongside 45 sedative tablets. No formal suicide note has been publicly disclosed by authorities as of Tuesday afternoon, but the circumstances point toward a deliberate attempt following acute emotional turmoil. Medical professionals treating the doctor have confirmed that his condition is now stable and he is out of immediate danger. He remains under observation and will likely undergo psychological counselling once he is medically cleared.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

