Srinagar, July 13: Three buses part of the Amarnath Yatra convoy collided on Sunday on their way back to a base camp in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least 10 pilgrims, officials said.

The injured pilgrims were taken to a hospital for treatment, they said. The convoy was returning after pilgrims had their darshan at the cave shrine. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 2 Dead, 7 Injured After Tempo Traveller Collides With Tata Mobile in Rajouri; Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

3 Buses Collide in Kulgam

#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K | Bus carrying pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra meets with an accident in J&K's Kulgam. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Bhagirath, an injured man says, "I am from Mandsaur in MP. We had come for the yatra. The accident happened in… pic.twitter.com/4PhKaDz9Z4 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

Officials said the condition of all injured was stated to be stable. Three buses were damaged in the road accident. Other pilgrims from the affected buses were moved to reserve buses and the convoy went ahead with the onward journey, they added.