Haridwar, December 29: The Kumbh administration has decided to use the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee app to help them check the crowd during Kumbh Mela. According to a Navbharat Times report, the app has been named Tracker, which will tell the people where the crowd is so that people can avoid.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, this app will help to manage the crowd. This app will analyse GPS, Data and will tell each person's location at that time. Kumbh Mela 2021: Akhil Bharatiya Wants Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to Be Held on Grand Scale for 48 Days.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) wanted the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to be held on a grand scale because the pandemic is slowing down. The ABAP also sent an invitation to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to visit Prayagraj in the new year and see the arrangements made for the annual Magh Mela. Incidentally, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has tested positive for Covid and is in hospital.

