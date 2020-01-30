Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Row: IndiGo Issues Statement After Flight Captain Questions Management, Says 'Internal Probe Initiated Into Incident'

Standup comedian Kunal Kamra and IndiGo. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 30: Private airliner IndiGo on Thursday issued a statement stating that they have set up an internal committee to probe the Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami verbal spat row. The statement comes minutes after the Captain of the flight wrote to the IndiGo management on Thursday, asking why he wasn't consulted before banning the comedian.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, IndiGo said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We have taken cognizance of the letter of the pilot, who was operating the flight on which Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami were traveling. We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident." Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Row: IndiGo Flight Captain Asks Airline Management Why He Wasn't Consulted Before Suspending Comedian From Flying.

Here's the ANI tweet:

IndiGo statement: We have taken cognizance of the letter of the pilot, who was operating the flight on which Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami were traveling. We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident. pic.twitter.com/OhZV8PokTM — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Earlier in the day, Captain Rohit Maleti wrote to the IndiGo management on Thursday, asking why he wasn't consulted before banning the comedian! In the letter, he wrote, "As Captain of 6E5317 Bom-LKO on 28.01.2020, I do not fins the aforementioned events reportable in any way. Mr. Kamra's behaviour while unsavoury, was NOT qualifying of a Level 1 Unruly passenger. Indeed we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and.or worse in nature that were not deemed Unruly."

Here's the full letter of Captain, accessed by journalist:

The pilot who flew @kunalkamra88 and #ArnabGoswami writes to IndiGo management, asking why the airline didn't consult him before banning Kamra: PTI pic.twitter.com/QjtL5xJ2HC — Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) January 30, 2020

Adding more, he wrote, "Furthermore, I was disheartened to learn that my Airline has taken action in this case solely on the basis if Social Media posts, with no consultation whatsoever with the Pilot-in-Command. This is somewhat unprecedented in my 9 years of Airline flying. Moving forward, am I to understand that the bar for interpretation of a Disruptive passenger is lower/different when it comes to high profile cases? perhaps the SEP Manual is to be amended to reflect this? I would like a clarification from the Airline as this leaves a lot of room for ambiguity."

Here's a tweet of journalist Rahul Kanwal:

Pilot of @IndiGo6E airlines writes that @kunalkamra88 behaviour while unsavoury did not qualify as a Level 1 unruly passenger offence. Says he’s disheartened to see airline took action without checking with the pilot in command. Seeks clarification from his airline. pic.twitter.com/aZOJYXgdcz — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) January 30, 2020

Here's the video about the rules to ban a passenger from flying:

It is to be known that Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday when the incident happened. Within minutes after the verbal spat, IndiGo issued a statement stating that that they have banned Kamra from flying with them for the next six months. Following this, Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday dismissed a report that the action against Kunal Kamra by airlines was in violation of rules and regulations.