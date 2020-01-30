Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Row: IndiGo Flight Captain Asks Airline Management Why He Wasn't Consulted Before Suspending Comedian From Flying

Kunal Kamra (Photo Credit: Facebook/ Kunal Kamra)

New Delhi, January 30: With private airliner IndiGo suspending the standup comedian from flying for six months for allegedly 'heckling' journalist Arnab Goswami inside a Lucknow-bound flight, the captain of the flight wrote to the IndiGo management on Thursday, asking why he wasn't consulted before banning the comedian! Following the verbal spat with Goswami, Kamra has been banned for four airliners from flying with them.

Questioning the Indigo management, the captain of the flight wrote to the IndiGo management. He questioned why he did the airline didn't consult him before banning comedian. Earlier, Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday dismissed a report that the action against Kunal Kamra by airlines was in violation of rules and regulations. Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Row: DGCA Says No Rules Violated by Airlines in Banning Stand-Up Comedian From Flying.

Here's PTI Tweet:

Captain who flew Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami writes to IndiGo management, asks why airline didn't consult him before banning comedian — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2020

Here's the video about the rules to ban a passenger from flying:

It is to be known that Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday when the incident happened. Within minutes after the incident, IndiGo issued a statement stating that that they have banned Kamra from flying with them for the next six months.