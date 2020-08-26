New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to take cognisance of rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl who was found dead outside her village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Your Excellency, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, the condition of women security is in a very bad shape in Uttar Pradesh. A girl from Lakhimpur was going to fill an online form while she was raped and brutally murdered. Such incidents are taking place in Uttar Pradesh on a daily basis. Hope you understand its seriousness and take it into consideration," she tweeted. UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri After Rape, Part of Her Body Found Devoured by Stray Animal.

महामहिम राज्यपाल महोदया उत्तर प्रदेश यूपी में महिला सुरक्षा के हालात बहुत खराब हो चुके हैं। लखीमपुर की एक लड़की ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने जा रही थी। उसकी बलात्कार कर नृशंस तरीके से हत्या हो गई। यूपी में ऐसा अब रोज हो रहा है। आशा है आप इसकी गंभीरता समझेंगी और संज्ञान में लेंगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 26, 2020

The incident took place on Monday when the girl had gone to a neighbouring town to fill up an online scholarship application form. Her post-mortem report has confirmed rape and Uttar Pradesh Police has formed three teams to investigate the matter.

"The autopsy report has confirmed rape. Three teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Probe underway," said Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police.