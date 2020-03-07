Licypriya Kangujam, Who Turned Down PM Narendra Modi's Offer to be Part of #SheInspiresUs Campaign For Women's Day 2020, Says 'Don't Politicise Climate Change, I Am Not Against Anyone'

Licypriya Kangujam (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, March 7: Licypriya Kangujam, who turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to be part of #SheInspiresUs initiative for International Women’s Day 2020, on Saturday hit out at lawmaker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over climate change, adding that she is not against any individual or group. In a series on tweets, Licypriya Kangujam asked political outfits praising her for rejecting PM Narendra Modi's invite not to politicise the climate crisis.

"Your MPs also dumb, deaf and blind. Nothing more or less by Government ruling MPs. This is complete failure. Act Now. #ClimateCrisis (sic)," Kangujam said in a tweet on Saturday. And also, Dear politicians & political parties, I don’t need appreciation for this. Instead ask your MPs to rise my voice at the ongoing Parliament session. Never attempt to use me for your political gains and propagandas. don’t appreciate it. I’m not in your favour (sic)," the eight-year-old environmental activist added.

Seeking not to politicise the climate crisis, Kangujam clarified that she is not against anyone and turned down PM Modi's invite to gauge attention towards climate change. "Dear brothers/ sisters/ Sir/ Madam, Stop all propaganda to bully me. I’m not against anyone. I just wants system change, not climate change. I don’t expect anything from anyone except I want our leaders to listen my voice. I believe my rejection will helps to listen my voice (sic)," she tweeted.

Licypriya Kangujam's Tweets:

Your MPs also dumb, deaf and blind. Nothing more or less by Government ruling MPs. This is complete failure. Act Now. #ClimateCrisis — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 7, 2020

And also, Dear politicians & political parties, I don’t need appreciation for this. Instead ask your MPs to rise my voice at the ongoing Parliament session. Never attempt to use me for your political gains and propagandas. don’t appreciate it. I’m not in your favour. — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 7, 2020

Earlier this week, PM Modi had announced that he would give away his social media accounts on Women's Day 2020 to women whose life and work inspired many. As part of the initiative, the official Twitter handle of MyGov shared the story of Kangujam. Reacting to it, she tweeted: "Dear @narendramodi Ji, Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. Jai Hind!"