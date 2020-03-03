PM Narendra Modi Not Quitting Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, to Give Away His Social Media Accounts to Women Who Inspire on International Women's Day 2020; Here's How You Can Participate in #SheInspiresUs Campaign

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is not quitting social media but will give away his social media accounts for a day on Women's Day 2020 to women who life and work inspire people. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister asked people of the nation to share stories of such powerful women on the occasion of Women's Day 2020 by using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs. The Prime Minister has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while over 4.4 crore people follow him on Facebook. On Instagram, Modi has more than 3.5 crore followers while on YouTube, the Prime Minister has 45 lakh followers.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Here's How You Can Share Your Stories Using #SheInspiresUs:

People can participate in the #SheInspiresUs campaign by tweeting stories of inspiring women on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag. People can shoot a video and post it on YouTube with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs. The selected entries will get a chance to take over the official social media accounts of the Prime Minister for a day.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise by tweeting that he was thinking of giving up social media accounts. Netizens, who were shocked by his sudden decision, asked him to reconsider his decision. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi tweeted.