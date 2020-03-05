Liquor in Karnataka to Cost More From April 1, BS Yediyurappa Govt Hikes Additional Excise Duty

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Bengaluru, March 5: Indian made liquor (IML) will cost more in Karnataka from April 1, as the state budget for fiscal 2020-21 proposed to increase additional excise duty (AED) by 6 per cent per bulk litre or 9 litres of the various brands, state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday.

"I propose to increase the rates of AED 6 per cent per bulk litre of IML across 18 slabs with effect from April 1," said Yediyurappa, while presenting the state budget for the ensuing fiscal in the assembly here.

The 6 per cent increase in the AED will cost the cheapest liquor brand by Rs 9 more per carton box of 12 bottles and the costliest brands by Rs 202 per carton box.

"With effective enforcement and regulatory measures, the state excise department will achieve the target of Rs 22,700 crore fixed for the fiscal year," the chief minister told the lawmakers in Kannada.