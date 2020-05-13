Liquor, Water and Electricity Rates Hiked in Goa Amid Economic Crisis in State Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Opposition Slams Move

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Panaji, May 13: The BJP-led coalition government in Goa on Wednesday hiked water, electricity and alcohol rates, citing the economic slowdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, triggering outrage from the opposition.

While water and power tariff were increased by 50 per cent on Wednesday, the Pramod Sawant government on Tuesday, also announced a hike in excise duty on sale of alcohol. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

"After getting badly hit by #CovidLockdown & #EconomySlowdown Common Man waiting for 'Relief' is rewarded with "Hikes in Tariff". Demand @goacm should immediately rollback increase in Water, Diesel & Liquor tariffs," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted.

Another Opposition MLA, Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward party, also said that the hike in tariffs was condemnable.

"Don't drown local citizens & businesses with increased taxes and rising prices. Increasing taxes on #Water, #Diesel & #Liquor at this stage is condemnable and must be rolled back!" he tweeted.