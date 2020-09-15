Mumbai, September 15: The government banned the export of onions with immediate effect on Monday. In another news, an FIR was registered against Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo Hotels and Homes Private Limited (OHHPL), and Sandeep Lodha, CEO of OHHPL’s brand Weddingz.in, for alleged fraud and conspiracy.

As Parliament’s monsoon session began on Monday, 25 members from both the Houses tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). While 17 MPs of the Lok Sabha have contracted the disease, as many as eight members of the Rajya Sabha were found to be infected.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, as per his test results that were released on Monday.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on the 'Developments on our borders in Ladakh' in Lok Sabha today.