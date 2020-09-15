Search being conducted at Aditya Alva's - son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva - house in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in the state: Sandeep Patil, Central Crime Branch (CCB), Joint Commissioner.
People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language: MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha.
India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases & 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated & 80,776 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack.
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on India-China border issue, in Lok Sabha later today.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame film industry'.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students'.
A team of Panaji Police Station arrested 5 people who had come from Chandigarh a week ago & were using fake Indian currency notes in parts of Panaji & Porvorim. Fake notes with face value of Rs 2,96,400 seized from them. Case registered, probe on: North Goa SP, Utkrisht Prasoon.
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway at Marwal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time).
Mumbai, September 15: The government banned the export of onions with immediate effect on Monday. In another news, an FIR was registered against Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo Hotels and Homes Private Limited (OHHPL), and Sandeep Lodha, CEO of OHHPL’s brand Weddingz.in, for alleged fraud and conspiracy.