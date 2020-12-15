Mumbai, December 15: Strengthening the government's position amid the face-off with protesting farmers, 10 agrarian bodies representing cultivators of five major states submitted a memorandum supporting the new farm laws. The memorandum was sent to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday claimed that a "new variant" of the coronavirus may be responsible for the faster spread of infections in the country.

Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who holds the record of being elected to the Lok Sabha for nine consecutive terms, is contemplating at retirement from active politics. PM Modi in Gujarat today, to lay foundation stones of several projects.

Details provided by BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) show that no water bill is pending for both the CM's bungalows - 'Varsha' and 'Torana'. News about pending water bills are incorrect, said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

