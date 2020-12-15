Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continues for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi.
Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continues for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi pic.twitter.com/7gZFUNsJ5x— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
Farmers' protest at Tikri border continues for the 20th day. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday said that discussions should be held clause by clause.
Farmers' protest at Tikri border continues for the 20th day
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday said that discussions should be held clause by clause.#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/OKY7jzUOFu— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
Delhi: Farmers' protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) enters day 18. Farmers say they're facing difficulties in cold weather but will continue their fight.
Delhi: Farmers' protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) enters day 18. Farmers say they're facing difficulties in cold weather but will continue their fight.
"There're lot of problems we've to face. But we're here to protest as we want justice," says 80-year old protester Ram Kali pic.twitter.com/yK728pbAMc— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary
"The path he showed us will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country," says PM
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/BFBAKSknyc— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020
Mumbai, December 15: Strengthening the government's position amid the face-off with protesting farmers, 10 agrarian bodies representing cultivators of five major states submitted a memorandum supporting the new farm laws. The memorandum was sent to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday claimed that a "new variant" of the coronavirus may be responsible for the faster spread of infections in the country.
Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who holds the record of being elected to the Lok Sabha for nine consecutive terms, is contemplating at retirement from active politics. PM Modi in Gujarat today, to lay foundation stones of several projects.
Details provided by BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) show that no water bill is pending for both the CM's bungalows - 'Varsha' and 'Torana'. News about pending water bills are incorrect, said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.