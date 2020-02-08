New Delhi, February 8: Delhi is set to vote to elect the new government, after a high-pitched campaign in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled no punches against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Indian National Congress, who ruled the national capital for 15 years before 2015, also held a muted campaign. Over 1.47 crore voters are qualified to exercise their franchise. Polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed his strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Kerala. The Kerala CM called the remark in the Rajya Sabha was 'untrue' and 'protest-worthy'.

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up a copy of his speech at the end of the State of the Union address this week, saying she broke the law as the document was official. President Trump was on Wednesday was acquitted by the ruling Republican Party-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges - abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.