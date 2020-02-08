Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods; Fire tenders present at the spot.
Delhi: Justice R. Bhanumati arrives at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent Road, to cast her vote in Delhi Elections 2020.
Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency; BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala.
Arvind Kejriwal appeals female voters to vote in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.
वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये
सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020
Voting begins for 70 seats in National Capital.
Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in Jhandewalan area, in Karol Bagh assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
Mumbai: FIR registered against around 200 protesters- organisers, protesting against CAA, NRC,&NPR in Nagpada on the complaint of BMC asst commissioner Alka Sasane. FIR registered under IPC sec 341 & 34, and sec 313 & 314 of Bombay Police Act on grounds of blocking road illegally.
New Delhi, February 8: Delhi is set to vote to elect the new government, after a high-pitched campaign in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled no punches against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Indian National Congress, who ruled the national capital for 15 years before 2015, also held a muted campaign. Over 1.47 crore voters are qualified to exercise their franchise. Polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed his strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Kerala. The Kerala CM called the remark in the Rajya Sabha was 'untrue' and 'protest-worthy'.
US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up a copy of his speech at the end of the State of the Union address this week, saying she broke the law as the document was official. President Trump was on Wednesday was acquitted by the ruling Republican Party-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges - abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.