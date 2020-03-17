Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort temporarily closed for public, due to #Coronavirus. Maharashtra has a total of 39 positive cases. Maharashtra: Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort temporarily closed for public, due to #Coronavirus. Maharashtra has a total of 39 positive cases. pic.twitter.com/ohZUtx5v1z— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on use of masks by public. #Coronavirus: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on use of masks by public. pic.twitter.com/RnWN4VG93c— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020 A 20-year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60-year-old person, a contact of the deceased Kalaburagi COVID-19 patient, have tested positive. Both are admitted in a designated isolation hospital. Karnataka Health Department: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; Total 10 positive cases in the State. Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote & Mendhar sectors, in district Poonch at about 0600 hours today.

Mumbai, March 17: Supreme Court will deliver its judgment today on permanent commission for women officers in the Navy. According to an ANI tweet, India Commercial Pilots' Association & Indian Pilots' Guild has written to Civil Aviation Min Hardeep Singh Puri over 'urgent aid to Air India'. The letter stated," Air India employees have gone above&beyond to get our countrymen back from COVID-19 affected countries worldwide".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of ‘Jatir Pita’ Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Bangladesh today via video conferencing.

France will introduce restrictions on movement starting from 11:00 GMT on Tuesday for 15 days, to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, said French President Emmanuel Macron. As the number of cases shot up in India and particularly in Maharashtra, Praveen Pardeshi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner said, "All non-essential service providing offices to function at only 50 percent staff capacity. Failure to obey the order shall be penalized under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code."

US President Donald Trump on being asked if the US economy is heading towards recession said, "It may be, we're not thinking in term of the virus. I think there is tremendous pent up demand in terms of stock market and economy. Once we're done with it, you are gonna see a tremendous surge."

