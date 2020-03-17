Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort temporarily closed for public, due to #Coronavirus. Maharashtra has a total of 39 positive cases.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on use of masks by public.
A 20-year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60-year-old person, a contact of the deceased Kalaburagi COVID-19 patient, have tested positive. Both are admitted in a designated isolation hospital.
Karnataka Health Department: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; Total 10 positive cases in the State.
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote & Mendhar sectors, in district Poonch at about 0600 hours today.
Mumbai, March 17: Supreme Court will deliver its judgment today on permanent commission for women officers in the Navy. According to an ANI tweet, India Commercial Pilots' Association & Indian Pilots' Guild has written to Civil Aviation Min Hardeep Singh Puri over 'urgent aid to Air India'. The letter stated," Air India employees have gone above&beyond to get our countrymen back from COVID-19 affected countries worldwide".
