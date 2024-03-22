Mumbai, March 22: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in excise policy-linked money laundering case. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal becomes the first sitting chief minister to have been arrested. Earlier the Delhi High Court had rejected a plea seeking protection for the Delhi CM from coercive action in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Amid a political slugfest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's 'Viksit Bharat' messages, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the Centre to "immediately halt" sending bulk WhatsApp messages. The Congress has fielded Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj from Kolhapur and Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde from Solapur (SC) Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra of the 8 candidates announced on Thursday. The other Parliamentary candidates are - Nandurbar (ST) - Gowaal K. Padavi; Amravati (SC) - Balwant B. Wankhede; Nanded - Vasantrao B. Chavan; Pune - Ravindra H. Dhangekar; Latur (SC) - Shivajirao Kalge, and Akola West - Sajid Khan Pathan.

On Thursday evening, the Election Commission uploaded all the electoral bonds-related data on its website. The latest data uploaded on the poll panel's website clearly shows a link between the donor and recipient of electoral bonds. Earlier in the day, the State Bank of India (SBI) told the Supreme Court on Thursday it has provided the Election Commission all details of electoral bonds, including the unique bond number that would reveal the link between the purchaser and the recipient political party.

An Indonesian search and rescue ship on Thursday located a capsized wooden boat that had been carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees and began pulling survivors who had been standing on its hull to safety. Men, women and children, weak and soaked from the night’s rain, wept as the rescue operation got underway and people were taken aboard a rubber dinghy to the rescue boat.

A US official said that Washington recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory after the Chinese military called the state an "inherent part of China's territory". The US also strongly opposes any attempts made to advance territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the official added.

