Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid is underway at the residence of former Chairman of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Mumbai, March 5: The scare around coronavirus continues to grow as India confirms 29 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. A Paytm employee in Gurugram has been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The company issued a statement regarding on Wednesday evening and informed that the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus. The company urged other employees to work from home while the office would get sanitised.

Chandrayaan 3 or the third phase of India's lunar mission would be tentatively launched in the first half of 2021, said Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh in the Parliament.

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal and other politicians announced that they will not take participate in any Holi Milan programmes. The reason cited was experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The global death rate of novel coronavirus was recorded as 3.4 percent, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday. The death rate, though comparatively higher than seasonal flu, is lower than what health experts had feared during the initial phase of COVID-19 outbreak.

