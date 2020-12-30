China's Sinopharm says vaccine '79% effective' against Covid-19.
Minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celcius recorded in Churu, Rajasthan today: India Meteorological Centre.
Minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celcius recorded in Churu, Rajasthan today: India Meteorological Centre— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020
India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 26,572 recoveries, and 286 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 26,572 recoveries, and 286 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,02,44,853
Active cases: 2,62,272
Total recoveries: 9,83,4141
Death toll: 1,48,439 pic.twitter.com/9br6ssSed2— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020
China revises 2019 GDP growth lower to 6.0%.
China revises 2019 GDP growth lower to 6.0% https://t.co/pNdzzWFgX0 pic.twitter.com/9NWkG7sBhe— Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2020
Total 20 UK returnees to India have tested positive for the new COVID strain so far.
#COVID19: Total 20 UK returnees to India have tested positive for the new COVID strain so far— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020
No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff, the status quo remains, Rajnath Singh.
No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff, status quo remains: Rajnath Singh
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/iu5TioydT3 pic.twitter.com/rFrUiqNB2i— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 30, 2020
Mumbai, December 30: Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate, Lucknow said that it is necessary to follow all coronavirus protocols. "No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission during the New Year celebration. Gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed."
Spain, one of the countries battered in the first phase of COVID-19 pandemic, is encouraging mass enrollment in the nationwide vaccination programme. But the section of the populace who refuse to be vaccinated, "for whatever reasons", would be placed under record, officials of the health department were reported as saying.
The first reported US case of the Covid-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.
Several BJP workers were injured after they were attacked by alleged TMC workers at Bhutar More in West Bengal's Nandigram area. Mortal remains of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar were brought to his native place in Meerut, late on Tuesday night.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.