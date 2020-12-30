Mumbai, December 30: Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate, Lucknow said that it is necessary to follow all coronavirus protocols. "No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission during the New Year celebration. Gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed."

Spain, one of the countries battered in the first phase of COVID-19 pandemic, is encouraging mass enrollment in the nationwide vaccination programme. But the section of the populace who refuse to be vaccinated, "for whatever reasons", would be placed under record, officials of the health department were reported as saying.

The first reported US case of the Covid-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

Several BJP workers were injured after they were attacked by alleged TMC workers at Bhutar More in West Bengal's Nandigram area. Mortal remains of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar were brought to his native place in Meerut, late on Tuesday night.

