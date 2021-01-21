Mumbai, January 21: Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021, amidst heightened security concerns. Biden took the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which was held by his wife, Jill Biden.

A consignment of Covishield vaccine, by Serum Institute of India, to be dispatched from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Dhaka in Bangladesh, today. United Kingdom-based non-governmental organisation Khalsa Aid has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their humanitarian work across the globe.

China imposed sanctions on 28 US individuals including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Robert C O'Brien and John R Bolton, said China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.