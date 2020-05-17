Lockdown 4: Domestic, International Flight Services to Remain Suspended Till May 31, Says DGCA

Representational image. (Photo Credits: Pexels)

New Delhi, May 17: All domestic and international commercial passenger services will remain suspended till May 31, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement issued on Sunday. The clarification came shortly after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the guidelines of "lockdown 4", that will come into effect from tomorrow and continue till the month-end. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The Home Ministry guidelines categorically bar the resumption of flight services - whether on domestic routes or from international destinations. Only select-flights which are being operated under Vande Bharat Mission, to bring back the stranded Indians, will be permitted.

"All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA," the Home Ministry guidelines stated.

See DGCA Statement

Prohibition on domestic passenger flight operations & scheduled international commercial passenger services extended till 31st May 2020: Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) #LockDown4 pic.twitter.com/qIyU3Pvfyx — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Validating the MHA order, the DGCA in its statement said that the restrictions which came into effect since the initial imposition of lockdown will remain till further orders. The booking of tickets for future flights would also remain suspended till government's order in this regard. The all-cargo flights would, however, continue to operate.

All commutation facilities were snapped off since March 25, after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the transmission of coronavirus. Even as the government has now permitted gradual relaxations, it has decided not to resume flight services. The Indian Railways, however, is operating limited passenger services on select-routes to and from Delhi.