Lockdown 5.0 Relaxations: Centre Allows Inter And Intra-State Movement of Persons and Goods

Coronavirus Lockdown. Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 30: The Centre on Saturday, while announcing the guidelines for phased re-opening of the lockdown, said that from June 1, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

In an exit mode from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, the Centre said that restrictions will be limited to only containment zones up to June 30. Applicable from Monday, June 1, the fresh order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, "There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements." Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Allows Inter And Intra State Movement of People Without Approval or E-Pass.

The MHA emphasised that no state/UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods/cargo for cross land border under treaties with neighbouring states.

However, if a state/ Union Territory based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed. Unlock 1 Guidelines: Schools, Colleges And Other Educational Institutions Will Open in Phase 2, Decision to be Taken in July.

The MHA said, "Movement by passenger trains and Shramik Special trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued."