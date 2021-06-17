Lucknow, June 17: In a rare medical feat, the doctors at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow helped a woman on dialysis, deliver a child. Though the baby did not survive after birth, the patient, Nidhi, 23, survived multiple organ failure due to a complicated pregnancy which could have killed her too.

The KGMU, on Wednesday, hailed the case as a landmark achievement in obstetrics critical care. Nidhi, who belongs to Farrukhabad district, was discharged this week after a month-long ICU stay which included her being put on ventilator support. She also underwent respiratory failure, shock with acute kidney injury, severe acid imbalance and intrauterine death of baby. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman in Bahraich Forced to Deliver Stillborn Baby on Hospital Floor After Staff Fails to Attend Her on Time.

Prof Rekha Sachan of Queen Mary's Hospital, the gynaecology wing of KGMU, said, "A Caesarean delivery could not be performed as she had extreme acid imbalance and respiratory failure. We had to first stabilize her acid levels, get her kidney to relieve some urine, put her on dialysis and only then could perform the normal delivery to get the dead baby out."

She further said, "To the best of our knowledge, it is for the first time in the state that any patient has undergone normal delivery while still on dialysis," said KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh. The patient is now doing fine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).