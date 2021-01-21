Lucknow, January 21: Lucknow Police is working to equip places with AI-enabled cameras that will click pictures of women in distress on the basis of facial expressions and then send an alert to the nearest police station.

The app will be able to detect a change in facial expressions of a girl subjected to stalking, threat or eve-teasing will be enough to send an alert to the police control room to nab the culprit, according to the Times of India report. Special Women Police in Uttar Pradesh: 'Pink Patrol' for Women Safety Amid Rising Reports of Sexual and Brutal Offences.

Smart Cameras in Public Places to Detect Change in Facial Expressions of Girls

Here's how it works:

Based on the feedback, Police have identified 200 hotspots, where the movement of girls is maximum. The AI-enabled cameras will become active as soon as the expressions of a woman in distress change. It will detect the woman's facial expression and before she can dial 100 or 1090 (Women helpline number) an alert will reach the police.

Last year ahead of Navratri, amid rising reports of sexual and brutal offences against women every day, the Uttar Pradesh government created a special women police unit called-Pink Patrol' that would be operational round the clock. The new women patrolling force is a part of the Mission Shakti campaign.

