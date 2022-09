New Delhi, Sep 2: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital witnessed a massive crowd on Friday as German flag carrier Lufthansa cancelled most of its flights for Frankfurt and Munich from India due to a pilots' union strike.

The crowd was demanding either a full refund on tickets or alternate flights.

Watch video:

In the video, @lufthansa passengers are shouting at the @DelhiAirport for justice and money back at intervening night of Friday as Lufthansa pilots call a one day world-wide strike over salary appraisal. #Lufthansa #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/xeFUX7H9ZW — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) September 2, 2022

According to an airport officials, over 100 affected people gathered in front of the T3 terminal. Lufthansa Flight Cancellation: Ruckus At Delhi Airport As Angry Flyers Demand Refund, Seats on Alternate Flights; Watch Videos.

The official said that two flights bound for Frankfurt and Munich were cancelled, affecting nearly 700 passengers.

Lufthansa cancelled nearly 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday due to which an estimated 130,000 passengers will be affected.

The strike, which was announced by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), will have a massive impact on flight operations amidst the main return travel period at the end of the school holidays in Germany and other European countries.

Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures at German airports have been affected.

