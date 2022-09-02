A huge crowd inside Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport staged a protest late Thursday night when, hours after reaching the airport, Lufthansa Airlines announced that it is cancelling almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday due to the planned strike action by the pilots for salary appraisals. The crowd was demanding refund of money or alternate flights to reach their destination.

Watch Videos:

In the video, @lufthansa passengers are shouting at the @DelhiAirport for justice and money back at intervening night of Friday as Lufthansa pilots call a one day world-wide strike over salary appraisal. #Lufthansa #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/xeFUX7H9ZW — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) September 2, 2022

Students' Strike at IGI Airport Delhi, as Lufthansa cancels two flights to Germany and they ain't finding a solution, Students are in panic as most are colleges are starting from 6th and they ain't rebooking before 10th sept. @PMOIndia@JM_Scindia @lufthansa #shameonlufthansa pic.twitter.com/brnAPf9AAg — Abhishek Rajput (@abhishek3550) September 2, 2022

Delhi | Crowd of approx 150 people gathered on main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am, demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as 2 Lufthansa flights bound to Frankfurt & Munich were cancelled: DCP, IGI Airport https://t.co/V2PQBWBErD — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

