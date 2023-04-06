During a trip to Beijing, the French president and the EU's von der Leyen are seeking to get Xi Jinping to pressure his ally Russia for peace in Ukraine. China has so far steered clear of condemning Moscow's invasion.French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday had peace in Ukraine high on the agenda during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table," the French head of state told Xi during a three-day state visit to Beijing.

Both leaders called on for Russia-Ukraine peace talks to take place "as soon as possible."

The pair, who held talks in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, also agreed that nuclear weapons should be excluded from the conflict.

The talks were "frank and constructive," the Elysee Palace said, while Beijing said the discussions were "friendly"

and "in-depth."

The French president met Xi separately before a three-way talk with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She was also expected to press the Chinese president on his ties with Russia.

While China has called for a peaceful resolution to the war, it has steered clear of condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Last month, Xi visited Moscow and held lengthy talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two leaders celebrated their "close ties."

In a telling contrast, Xi has not even spoken on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the war started — although the latter has invited him to Kyiv and sought closer ties.

Strengthening EU-China ties

The visit comes as Europe and China strive to overcome growing differences in recent years, ranging from technological competition to the situation in Taiwan and China's growing closeness to Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of the visit, Macron said he wants to "be a voice that unites Europe" over Ukraine.

China, meanwhile, hopes the visit will help avert the kind of deterioration in relations that has been seen between it and the United States. Beijing sees Washington as leading efforts to contain its economic rise, with an exchange of accusations on both sides in recent months.

However, Europe's strong economic ties to China mean it has been forced to perform a balancing act with Beijing.

During a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Macron stressed the importance of dialogue between China and France "in these troubled times."

This consideration of economic interests did not stop von der Leyen from giving a warning to Beijing in Brussels last week, saying, "How China continues to interact with Putin's war will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward."

"Macron's visit is expected to produce concrete results in furthering economic and trade cooperation between China and France, as well as to increase political mutual trust," Chinese state media outlet Global Times wrote in an editorial on Thursday.

France, China business deals and new investments announced

Although talks with Xi topped Macron and von der Leyen's agenda, there were also moves to inject new momentum into China-EU relations.

Macron's delegation includes more than 50 French business leaders.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the company would open a second final assembly line in China that will double its production capacity in the country. It also signed a deal to provide China Aviation Systems for 160 new aircraft.

French state utility EDF and Chinese utility CGN, had signed a deal to renew their long-standing partnership. Deals were also signed between EDF and China Energy Investment Corporation for offshore wind energy.

