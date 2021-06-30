Indore, June 30: A youth attacked a minor with a blade in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday. The incident took place at Nehru Park in the Tukoganj area of the district. The 20-year-old accused has been identified as Amit. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. However, he was arrested by police hours after the incident. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Married Woman Raped by 'Minor' in Bhopal; Case Registered.

The youth attacked the girl when she went with her friend to take admission in a school. According to a report published in The Times of India, after receiving the information, the accused stated following the victim. He tried to talk with the girl at a secluded place. However, when the minor did not stop, Amit showed her a knife and threatened her. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy in Rajgarh District.

The accused reportedly harassed the girl, and when she raised the alarm, he attacked her with the blade thrice on her face. After committing the crime, he fled from the spot. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. After getting the information, police launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused, who was planning to leave the city. However, Amit was caught by the police.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused used to harass the girl for the past few years and even accosted her many times. The victim also submitted a written complaint against the youth. The accused is a resident of Rustam Ka Bagicha and is a daily labourer.

