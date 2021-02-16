Madhya Pradesh, February 16: In a tragic incident, a bus carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. 7 people were rescued. The search underway for rest of the passengers is underway.

According to an ANI update, a team is present at the spot to help people. The bus was going from Sidhi to Satna when the incident occurred. Kerala Bus Accident: 6 Dead After Bus Crashes Into House in Kasargod’s Rajapuram; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Grief.

Bus accident:

MP: A bus, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. 7 people rescued, search underway for rest of the passengers. A team is present at spot, operation is underway. Bus was going from Sidhi to Satna when the incident occurred pic.twitter.com/clmUfYdoQd — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

