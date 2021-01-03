Kochi, January 3: In a tragic incident, as many as six people were killed and several others have been injured when a bus they were travelling in crashed into a house in Kerala. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident was reported from Kasargod district of the southern state. The bus, in which a marriage party from Karnataka was travelling, crashed into a house after losing control near Panathoor area in Rajapuram. Kasaragod District Collector informed that five people died at Putankal Taluk Hospital while one person died at Kanhangad district hospital. Assam Road Accident: 7 Killed, 20 Injured as Bus Rams into Truck on National Highway-17 in Kokrajhar District.

As soon as the incident was reported, authorities rushed to he spot to take a stock of the situation. Kasaragod District Collector was quoted by ANI saying that there were about 70 people travelling on board the ill-fated bus. Out of 44 being treated, 33 people are undergoing treatment at Kanhangad district hospital.

Here are the tweets:

#UPDATE There were about 70 people on the bus. Out of 44 being treated, 33 people are undergoing treatment at Kanhangad district hospital. 5 died at Putankal Taluk Hospital & 1 died at Kanhangad district hospital: Kasaragod District Collector, Kerala https://t.co/TZwur3x1BR — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

In the wake of the fatal incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences over the death of the Karnataka natives, who were travelling in the bus. The Chief Minister said that that medical facilities have been set up for the injured.

