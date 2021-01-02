Chhatarpur, January 2: A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur died by suicide after alleged harassment by an electricity distribution company over dues. The deceased farmer, identified as Munendra Rajput, left behind a note in which he addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the government should sell all his body parts to pay dues. Rajput had pending electricity bills up to Rs 87,000. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Youth Beaten to Death in Chhatarpur For Touching Food at a Feast.

"When there are scams by big politicians and businessmen, government employees don't take any action. If they take a loan, they get enough time to repay or the loan is waived. But if a poor person takes even a small amount of loan, the government would never ask him as to why he was not able to repay the loan. Instead, he is insulted in public," the farmer wrote in Hindi. Madhya Pradesh Migrant Labourer Shamed by Police in Chhatarpur Amid Complete Lockdown.

Madhya Pradesh Farmer Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note:

A #farmer died by suicide in Chhatarpur, In his suicide note to @narendramodi he asked his family to hand over his body to the govt “to sell every part of his body and pay the dues discom officials confiscated his atta chakki and his motorcycle over power dues #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/fwTB1UgcAw — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 1, 2021

Rajput's family members have said that he could not pay the electricity bill after his crop had been spoiled, according to a report by NDTV. The power distribution company had issued a notice to collect Rs 87,000 in dues. After the farmer failed to clear his dues, officials confiscated his flour mill and motorcycle, his family members said.

Rajput was just 35 years old. He is survived by three daughters and a son, all below 16 years old. No case was registered, but cops said the matter is being investigated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).