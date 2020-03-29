Madhya Pradesh Migrant Labourer Shamed by Police in Chhatarpur Amid Complete Lockdown, Officer Writes 'I Have Violated Lockdown, Stay Away From Me' on His Forehead; Video Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh Police's brutality amid complete lockdown. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Bhopal, March 29: With thousands of migrant workers leaving to their villages amid the complete lockdown, a new video of police brutality arrived from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh where a police officer wrote 'I have violated lockdown, stay away from me' on forehead of a minor labourer in Gorihar area. Following the video was uploaded on social media, it has gone viral.

According to a ANI journalist, the police officer has been identified as Amita Agnihotri, who is posted as Sub-Inspector at Gorihar Police Station in Chhatarpur. Asked why she did this, she said, as quoted by ANI journalist, "What to check (COVID-19 Test), we will have to let them go." Uttar Pradesh Policemen Make Migrant Workers Walking to Their Native Village Crawl on Road Amid Complete Lockdown, Badaun SSP Apologises.

Citing this act as a violation of the laws, Chhatarpur SP Kumar Saurabh promised action against the police officer. He said, "This is unacceptable. Action is being taken against the police woman as per the law."

It is to be known that this is among the several incidents of police brutality amid the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police on Thursday apologised to the people for some policemen's behaviour in which they made migrant workers crawl wearing their bags, as a punishment for violating lockdown. The apology arrived from the senior police officer after the video went viral.