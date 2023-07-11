Bhopal, July 11: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a tribal student at a government-run hostel. As per official information, the incident occurred in the tribal dominated Jhabua district. The victim, who is a minor staying at a government-run hostel, complained that SDM Sunil Jha touched her inappropriately during an inspection visit on Sunday.

The victim made the complaint to the hostel, which in turn, informed the district police. According to the FIR, the accused allegedly touched the minor girl and kissed her. He also spoke to her in an indecent language. MP: Jhabua SDM Suspended, Booked on Charge of Sexual Harassment of Tribal Girls.

On the basis of the minor's complaint, police arrested SDM Jha under the SC/ST Atrocity Act, POCSO Act and Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 4 (sexual harassment) of IPC.

On Tuesday, the accused was produced before a district court and sent to jail. Subsequently, Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma has suspended Jha, a deputy collector rank officer. Harassment Case: SC Grants 4 Weeks to Assam Govt to File Affidavit on IYC President Srinivas BV's Plea.

An inquiry committee has also been set up under the MP government's Civil Services (Service Conduct) Rules 1965, citing carelessness and gross negligence in performing official duties, official documents related with the development available with IANS said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).