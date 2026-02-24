New Delhi, February 24: A surge in late night activity at the Pentagon, coupled with the movement of US military aircraft toward the Middle East, has sparked fresh speculation about potential developments linked to escalating tensions involving Iran.

Open source intelligence trackers and social media monitors reported an unusual increase in food deliveries to the Pentagon over the weekend, reviving discussion around the so called “Pentagon Pizza Index.” At the same time, flight tracking data showed multiple US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft heading toward the region. Did Pentagon Warn Donald Trump Against Attacking Iran? US President Debunks Fake News.

What Is the Pentagon Pizza Index?

The “Pizza Index” is an informal indicator based on the theory that a spike in late night food deliveries to major government buildings suggests staff are working extended hours during a crisis. The concept gained attention during previous geopolitical flashpoints, including the period before the 1991 Gulf War, when similar patterns were observed. Iran-US Tensions: Donald Trump Weighs Military Options Against Tehran as Diplomacy Enters ‘Last-Ditch’ Phase; China and Russia Reluctant to Offer Military Backing.

While the Department of Defense has not commented on any delivery trends, online delivery data indicated higher than usual order volumes from pizza outlets located near the Pentagon.

US Military Aircraft Movements

More concrete than delivery data is the confirmed movement of US Air Force transport aircraft. At least nine C-17 Globemaster III planes were tracked flying toward the Middle East. The C-17 is a heavy lift aircraft capable of transporting troops, armored vehicles, humanitarian supplies, and military equipment over long distances.

Such deployments can serve multiple purposes, including reinforcing existing bases, repositioning assets, supporting allies, or preparing contingency evacuation plans.

Iran Tensions and Regional Volatility

The increased activity comes amid heightened tensions involving Iran and Israel, following recent exchanges and threats that have raised concerns about wider regional instability. The US has repeatedly stated that it will defend its interests and allies while urging restraint and de escalation.

Defense officials have described current force movements as precautionary and focused on deterrence. However, the scale and timing of the aircraft deployments have drawn attention from analysts who say the situation remains fluid.

Pentagon Response

The Pentagon has not provided details on specific troop or aircraft movements, citing operational security. A Department of Defense spokesperson reiterated that the US remains committed to protecting its personnel and preventing further escalation.

As speculation around the Pentagon Pizza Index circulates online and military logistics activity continues, observers are closely watching for any official announcements or further shifts in deployment patterns that could clarify Washington’s next steps.

