Morena, February 5: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday. The heinous act was allegedly committed by a 40-year-old man who was out on bail in another rape case. Reportedly, the girl went missing from her village on February 3. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered in Vidisha; Probe Launched.

According to a report published in NDTV, the body of the minor was found by her family members in a mustard field, about 200 metres from her home. The girl used to live with her grandparents. Her parents work as labourers in a different state. The girl was last seen with the accused. He reportedly lured the girl by offering her chocolate. MP Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in Betul, Accused Threw Victim's Brother in a Well Before Committing Crime.

The man confessed during the police interrogation that he had raped and murdered the girl. According to the report, a case has been registered against the man under several sections, including the SC/ST Act. Relatives of the minor even blocked a road demanding that the man should be hanged.

The 40-year-old man was out on bail. He had raped the minor's aunt in June last year. The accused was released around 15 days ago after spending six months in jail.

