Chhatarpur, May 29: A pregnant woman belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly thrashed and raped in front of her kids after her husband refused to work at a muscleman's farm earlier this week. The horrific incident took place at Bandargarh village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. Police registered a case against three persons and arrested the prime accused. Two accused men are absconding. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Youth Beaten to Death in Chhatarpur For Touching Food at a Feast.

The Dalit woman's husband, Baijnath Ahirwar, had been called to cut a tree at the prime accused's farm. When he refused, the accused along with others reached Ahirwar's house in his absence. There, they allegedly thrashed his pregnant wife and sexually assaulted her in front of her children. When the woman's mother-in-law intervened, she was also beaten up, reports said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped by Youth Inside Furniture Shop in Moradabad; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The accused left a man outside the victim's house as guard so that they couldn't lodge a complaint. According to a report, a local journalist informed the police about the incident after which cops reached the village and rescued the family. Based on the woman's statement, the police booked Hardesh alias Honey Patel, Aakash Patel, and Vinod Patel under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

Another report said the woman alleged that police skipped rape charges in the FIR. "She didn’t inform us about any sexual assault but if she is saying, we will add the section of rape in the FIR," Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police Chhatarpur, was quoted as saying.

