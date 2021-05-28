Moradabad, May 28: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Kundarki police station in the district on Thursday morning. The accused reportedly dragged the girl inside his furniture shop when she had gone out of her house and committed the heinous crime.

According to a report published in The Times of India, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused fled after committing the crime. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

The police force was deployed in the area after the incident took a communal angle as the accused belonged to another community. The rape survivor is an eighth-class student. She was sent for medical examination and also recorded her statement. The accused is around 25-year-old. Madhya Pradesh: Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl in Betul, Tries To Bury Her Alive.

“I have inspected the spot in the presence of the girl’s family. We have gathered evidence from the village, and multiple teams have been deployed to nab the accused,” reported The Times of India, quoting Circle officer Desh Deepak Singh as saying.

In the complaint, the girl’s elder brother alleged that the family of the girl heard her screaming inside the shop. When the family members knocked on the door, the accused fled from the shop, and the girl was lying in a semi-conscious condition. She narrated the entire ordeal to her family members.

