Mumbai, April 30: The Kalwa police recently arrested a man for allegedly killing one of his friends who was trying to convince him to practice black magic ritual.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased person is a self-proclaimed godman. He wanted to try some black magic rituals on the accused which made the accused furious and led him to kill the so called godman. Mangaluru Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested for Flashing at Two Women Offering Prayers in Thokkotu.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, when the Kalwa police received a call about a man being being beaten up at Jai Bhim Nagar, Vadar Galli, Kalwa.

Upon the reaching the spot, cops found a 60-year-old man identified as Thavru Chavhan lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Kalwa senior police inspector, M Awhad, said, “While many people gathered at the spot, our team members saw a man whose hand had blood. After he saw us approaching him, he tried to flee but we nabbed him. He was identified as Sittu Rathod, 32. Both the victim and deceased had a fight over practicing black magic. The accused thought that the deceased had come to do some black magic on him. The accused assaulted him with a stick, axe and knife to death.”

