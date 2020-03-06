Maharashtra CID Website Hacked: 'Modi Govt, Stop Hurting Muslims' Posted on Landing Page

Maharashtra CID Website Hacked (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 6: On Friday, Maharashtra CID department website was hacked with a message warning Narendra Modi government and the police. The message read-"Hacked by Legion. I am the Government of Imam Mahdi'. The website, however, was later up and was functioning properly. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the message on the website read that they were issuing the warning which read- 'Muslims are everywhere. Feel the power of Muslim brotherhood'.

The hacking of the website was on the back of the violence that took place in Delhi recently that claimed several lives. The clashes took place in North East Delhi between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups. Delhi Police Dispel Rumours of Fresh Incidents of Violence in National Capital, Claim 'Situation is Normal'.

At least 45 people lost their lives in the violence which erupted in North East Delhi on February 23 after violent clashes were reported between pro and anti-CAA groups in Jaffrabad area. Over 250 people were also reported to be injured in violent clashes. The Delhi Police added that as many as 531 cases were registered so far, including 47 cases under the Arms Act, in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi. The police recently informed that 1,647 people have also been either arrested or detained.