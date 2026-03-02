Mumbai, March 2: The live television transmission of Geo News, one of Pakistan;s primary mainstream broadcasters, was hacked on Sunday night, March 1. The breach resulted in the display of subversive, anti-military messages across satellite screens, appearing briefly before the channel was forced off the air. The incident occurred during a weekend of intense domestic unrest following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During the security breach, viewers across several regions reported that regular programming was suddenly replaced by a graphic featuring an explosion and the Pakistani flag. Superimposed on the screen were Urdu messages targeting the military establishment. Iran-Israel Conflict Impact: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ships Blocked by Iran en Route to Strait of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions.

Pakistan's Geo TV News Channel Hacked

Can anyone explain kya likha hai hack karke pic.twitter.com/yBembZsrdy — Maratha Newz (@Maratha_NEWz) March 1, 2026

Anti-Military Message Appear on Pakistani News Channel

One message read, “Your Army is Your Enemy,” while another translated to: "Your army and its designated constituency have brought complete destruction - Stand up to it." According to management at Geo News, the channel had been facing continuous attempts to disrupt its broadcast on the PAKSAT communication satellite for over 24 hours prior to the successful hack.

The Broadcaster’s Response

Following the incident, the Geo News feed went dark for several minutes. The management released a formal statement clarifying that the "inappropriate message" was the result of an external hack and had no connection to the channel’s own editorial content. "For the past 24 hours, attempts were being made to hack the channel and stop the broadcast," the statement read. The network has called upon the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and federal security agencies to investigate the breach and bring the perpetrators to justice. While the television feed was compromised, the Geo News website and digital platforms continued to operate normally. Pakistan Violence: 9 Killed as Protests Erupt Near US Consulate Following Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A Nation Under Pressure

The hacking incident took place against a backdrop of severe civil unrest in Pakistan. On Sunday, at least 21 people were killed across the country during violent anti-US protests triggered by the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. Clashes were particularly intense in Karachi, where protesters breached the US Consulate, and in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan. Simultaneously, Pakistan is navigating a complex regional landscape. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level security meeting on Sunday to review the "regional conflagration" involving US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks in the Gulf. The breach of a major news outlet is seen by analysts as part of a broader "cyber spillover" as state-backed and hacktivist groups target critical infrastructure during periods of kinetic conflict.

