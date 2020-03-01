Delhi Police Dispel Rumours of Fresh Incidents of Violence in National Capital, Claim 'Situation is Normal'

Delhi Police monitoring situation after rumours of fresh incidents of violence surfaced on social media (Photo Credits: Twitter/Delhi Police)

New Delhi, March 1: Delhi police on Sunday quashed rumours of fresh incidents of violence in the national capital. The police asked the residents not to entertain these rumours. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that the police received some panic calls believing the rumours. According to the police, the situation was normal throughout the day. Delhi police assured to take action against the rumour mongers. Delhi Police Register 254 FIRs, 903 People Arrested or Detained in Connection with Delhi Violence.

Randhawa said, “Situation is normal throughout the city, senior officers are monitoring the situation. Some panic calls are coming, I would like to tell the people of Delhi to not pay heed to them.” He added, “We've received some panic calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala, please don't entertain them.” The police also apprehended two suspects for spreading rumours. Delhi Violence: Swift Action Could Have Prevented Riots, Says Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner Ajay Raj Sharma.

Tweet by Delhi Police:

Joint CP, Western Range and @DCPWestDelhi clarifying that the situation is completely peaceful and normal. pic.twitter.com/8rWmP1x2T1 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 1, 2020

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs also dispelled rumours of fresh incidents of violence in Delhi. Lawmaker from Kalkaji, Atishi tweeted, “Have received WhatsApp messages about mobs in Govindpuri and Kalkaji. These rumours are all false. Situation is peaceful. Police is patrolling the area.” Delhi Violence: Compensation is Being Disbursed to Victims, Says Gopal Rai.

Atishi's Tweet:

Have received WhatsApp messages about mobs in Govindpuri and Kalkaji. These rumours are all false. Situation is peaceful. Police is patrolling the area. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 1, 2020

Raghav Chada said that some miscreants were spreading lies. He added that he received many panic calls from Narayana, Pandav Nagar and Rajendra Nagar. Chada assured people of his constituency that situation in normal. AAP lawmaker from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi, in a video, messaged quashed such rumours.

Raghav Chada's Tweet:

कुछ शरारती व असामाजिक तत्व शांति व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने के लिए अफवाहें फैला रहे हैं। मेरे पास नारायणा, राजेन्द्र नगर और पांडव नगर से लोगों को फोन आ रहे हैं। आप सब निश्चिंत रहिए, मैंने पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों से बात करी है, स्तिथि बिल्कुल सामान्य और शांत है। अफवाहों से बचें। — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 1, 2020

Vishesh Ravi's Tweet:

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also resumed services at seven metro stations, particularly in West Delhi after closing them for less than an hour. At least 45 people lost their lives in the violence which erupted in North East Delhi on February 23 after clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in Jaffrabad area. Over 250 people were also reported to be injured in the violent clashes.