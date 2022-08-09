The team of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was expanded with the induction of 18 new ministers here on Tuesday.

Attempting a balancing act, Shinde has inducted nine ministers from his group and 9 from the ally Bharatiya Janata Party, over 40 days after the duo took over on June 30 after the collapse of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Cabinet Swearing In Ceremony Live Streaming On Abp Majha and TV9: Who All Will Get Place In Eknath Shinde's Team? Watch New Minister's Oath Taking Ceremony Live.

The ministers inducted from the Shinde group are Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar and Shambhuraj Desai.

The BJP MLAs sworn-in as ministers are Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. Chandrakant Patil. Sudhir Mungantiwar. Girish Mahajan. Vijaykumar Gavit. Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Ravindra Chavan and Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a function in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Shinde, Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, other legislators from various political parties and officials.