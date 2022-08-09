The expansion of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place today (August 9) in Raj Bhawan. In the first phase of expansion, around 15-18 ministers are likely to take oath today at 11 am, with each region having a minister each. The second phase of expansion will be held later.

