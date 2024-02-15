Mumbai, February 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with London Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli to discuss the possibility of collaboration between the state government and London administration over some development issues. The meeting was chaired by CM Shinde at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the state chief minister.

Speaking after the meeting, London's Lord Mayor told ANI that they are hoping to develop many ways to cooperate with the Maharashtra government on several issues. "I am the 695th Lord Mayor of London and I am delighted to visit Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. I was delighted that the CM hosted us to discuss how London can work with Maharashtra in the 'Connecting to the Prosper' theme. We have had a wide range of discussions from AI to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We are hoping to develop many ways to cooperate with the government," he said.

Maharashtra CM Meets London Lord Mayor

CM Eknath Shinde said that the Lord Mayor has also discussed naming an Artificial Intelligence centre in London on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "We discussed with the lord mayor how to strengthen the relations between Maharashtra and London because PM Modi's relations with the world are very positive. Topics like environment, Artificial Intelligence, Development, Industries, and Infrastructure were discussed in the meeting. Overall it was a positive meeting. He had also talked about renaming an AI centre in London after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He has described Mumbai Trans Harbor Link as a game changer project," CM Shinde said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to convene a special session of the state legislature on February 20 to discuss the demands for the Maratha reservation. "The cabinet meeting has given its nod to convene a one-day special session of the legislature on Tuesday, February 20, to discuss the various demands of the Maratha community. The cabinet meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," a note issued by the Chief Minister's office stated. The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Shinde.