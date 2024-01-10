Mumbai, January 10: In a significant verdict, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday ruled that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the "real" Shiv Sena. The Speaker also held that the then Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu ceased to hold the post and the new Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale was the validly elected Chief Whip. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Starts Reading Verdict (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification

Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case | Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged on 21st June 2022." pic.twitter.com/ap02jTodPl — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

The Speaker's much-awaited verdict comes as a huge relief to Shinde and a major blow to the Shiv Sena-UBT, led by ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, who had contested the claims of the breakaway group.

