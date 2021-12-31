Pune, December 30: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly posing as the commissioner of Ahmedabad Police and trying to deceive the assistant of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash.

The police said that the accused, identified as Khaliullah Ayanullah Khan, would either pose as a senior police official or an informant to con policemen. Khan was arrested from his residence in Goregaon in Mumbai. The incident of fraud allegedly took place between December 8 and December 28. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Arrested For Assaulting, Disrobing Minor Maid Over Delay in Work

According to a report in The Indian Express, the accused caller identified himself as the incumbent police commissioner (CP) of Ahmedabad and a friend of Pimpri Chinchwad police chief. The man called sub-inspector on the pretext of offering leads on pistol trade in the area and demanded money.

Initially, the accused called the police control room and presented himself as Ahmedabad commissioner of police (CP) Vijay Singh and sought the number of Pimpri Chinchwad police chief.

He again called the police control room claiming he could not reach the police commissioner and again sought phone numbers of other police officers in the crime branch.

Khan later called one of the police officers and forwarded him photos of some people on WhatsApp. The caller told the police officer that 5-6 pistols were likely to be delivered in township area. He then demanded Rs 15,000 for the information and money was sent to him by police. Pune: Doctor Duped Of Rs 1.75 Lakh By Man Posing As Police Officer; Case Registered

However, some police officers grew suspicious about the man's activities and traced him through electronic surveillance. He was tracked in Goregaon and arrested.

The investigators have also learnt that he has cases of molestation and robbery against him in Mumbai.

