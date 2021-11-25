Pune, November 25: A doctor was cheated to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh by a man posing as a police officer between June and October this year in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The doctor, identified as Kalpesh Patil, is a resident of Pune’s New Sanghvi area. The accused developed a good relation with the victim by posing as a cop. Upon realising that he was duped, Patil approached the police and registered a complaint against the accused, Ganesh Khollam. Pune: 4 People Booked for Attempting To Extort Rs 50 Lakh From Jeweller in Name of ED and SFIO.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the accused developed a bond with Patil by meeting him regularly. The victim told Khollam that he believed his phone was being hacked and sought the accused’s help in tracing the hacker. Khollam reportedly took Rs 50,000 from Patil on the pretext of investigation.

The victim also alleged that the accused took more money from him by telling him that there were politicians, lawyers, and police are behind the hacking. According to the report, Khollam took Rs Rs 1.75 lakhs between June and October 2021 from the doctor. On the basis of the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Khollam. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 33.35 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As UK-Based Businessman; Case Registered.

The accused have been booked under sections 170, 419, 420, 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2021 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).